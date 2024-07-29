Did ESPN Insider Accidentally Reveal Lakers Future Trade Plans?
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an offseason to forget. The team has made zero progress thus far, and as they get closer and closer to the 2024-25 season, it seems like they will stand pat and run it back with their current roster.
Although that's how things seem to appear, the Lakers still have plenty of time to make a trade and significantly upgrade this roster. The question may not be 'if' but' when' the Lakers will make a trade.
ESPN's Zach Lowe may have spilled the beans on a trade in the works regarding the Los Angeles Lakers and the likes of Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant. Lowe had this to say in his latest podcast episode about Grant to L.A.
"Should we start printing the Jerami Grant-Lakers jerseys, by the way?" Lowe said. "Should we just do it now? I think we — I might order one."
The 30-year-old veteran forward would solve a ton of problems for L.A. For starters, he would bring some scoring punch to the Lakers. But more importantly, he would be the 3&D wing the Lakers desperately seek and need.
Grant stands tall at 6-foot-7 and weighs 210 pounds. He could guard the team's best player on a nightly basis and score at a high clip if needed. Last season with the Trail Blazers, Grant shot 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from three while averaging 21.0 points per game in 54 games.
Now, age is not on Grant's side, as he will turn 31 in the back half of the season. Still, he would be a significant upgrade. It's in Rob Pelinka's hands, and we'll see if he pulls the trigger if presented with the opportunity.
