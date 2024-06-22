Lakers News: Did JJ Redick Hire Improve or Decrease LA's Title Odds?
The Los Angeles Lakers will enter a pivotal summer this offseason, and at least one domino has fallen in things to get done. The Lakers hired a new head coach, former ESPN commentator and podcaster JJ Redick. While his resume in the field of coaching is nonexistent, the Lakers are high on him and believe he is the guy to lead this era of Laker basketball and the post-LeBron James and Anthony Davis era.
There are some high expectations to fill now in the purple and gold; however, the oddsmakers don't hold L.A. in high regard after hiring their new head coach, at least in 2025.
According to ESPN Bet, the Lakers' odds of winning the title and making the Western Conference Finals moved slightly higher with Redick's hire.
The 33-1 odds indicated 2.94 percent. 30-1 odds now give the Lakers a 3.23 percentage.
While the hiring of a new head coach is a significant move, the Lakers' success will ultimately depend on the composition of their roster. The NBA values height, size, and versatility, areas where the Lakers were lacking last season. While some may point fingers at Darvin Ham, the roster itself was a major issue, lacking the necessary versatility and size to compete at the highest level.
The success of the Lakers hinges on the strategic decisions of Lakers' vice president of basketball operations and general manager, Rob Pelinka. His task is to assemble a roster that complements the skills of James and Davis. The outcome of this season could determine his future in the Lakers' front office.
The Redick hire is vital, but he can only do so much with what he's given. That part will be left to Pelinka and the crew.
