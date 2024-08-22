Do Both Lakers All-Stars Make Tom Brady's Ideal NBA Player-Football Team?
It can be fun to imagine some of the world’s best athletes playing outside of their professional sport. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, arguably one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time, created his ideal football team filled solely with players from Team USA’s men's basketball team from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
He was asked to select a quarterback, tight end, running back, and two wide receivers.
Coming off his first NBA championship title this season, Boston Celtics’ forward Jayson Tatum was Brady’s first and only selection for quarterback. While Brady changed the players assigned to some of the other positions, Tatum was always Brady’s choice for quarterback.
The inaugural NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP (2022) and four-time NBA All-Star has been described as a strong leader for his team, which is a key trait needed to be a successful quarterback.
At tight end, Brady chose the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player, Joel Embiid. Tight ends need to be dynamic offensively and defensively. As a three-time NBA All-Defensive team member and a back-to-back NBA scoring champion (2021-23), Embiid could serve as a versatile tight end for Brady’s imaginary football team.
Similarly to Tatum being assigned quarterback, Brady did not change his decision and was immediately certain that Embiid was the top choice for tight end.
Both of the Lakers' NBA All-Stars made Brady’s team. Their all-around talent made them two players that Brady could see at multiple positions.
Nine-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis was initially selected as the running back. His 6-foot-10 stature would be advantageous when trying to catch the passes from Tatum. But, Brady hesitated in making that the final position assignment for Davis. He considered moving the five-time NBA All-Defensive Team member to tight end, a position that would allow him to hone in on his defensive abilities.
Ultimately, Brady assigned the running back role to Davis.
The final spots remaining on Brady’s imaginary football team were for two wide receivers.
“I need two different types [of wide receivers]. I need a possession guy, and I need a down the field threat guy,” Brady said.
At first, Brady thought LeBron James, a four-time NBA champion, would best serve the team as a tight end. Similarly to Lakers’ teammate, Davis, the tight end position would allow James to display his six-time NBA All-Defensive Team caliber abilities. But, Brady quickly realized that James’ speed would be better suited at a different position.
“I think I can utilize him better [at wide receiver],” Brady said. “He’s got more downfield speed.”
Brady finalized James’ position assignment to one of the two wide receivers. As the NBA's all-time points leader, James’ uncanny knack for making baskets could hopefully translate into touchdown-scoring skills as wide receiver.
The final addition to Brady’s imaginary football team was four-time Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns’ guard will fill the second wide receiver position.
