Lakers Make Significant Hire in Search of Healthier 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Lakers may have had a slow 2024 offseason, but they might have just made one of the more significant moves they could make.
On Wednesday, the Lakers announced the hiring of Dr. Leroy Sims as their new director of player performance and health. Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared the news via Twitter/X.
Dr. Sims will report to Rob Pelinka, vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and will oversee player medical care and the optimization of health and performance.
The Chicago native has a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree in Biological Sciences from Stanford University. He also completed his Emergency Medicine residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance.
Dr. Sims was at the forefront of the NBA bubble during the 2020 NBA restart. He and his team labored for months to ensure the safety and health of the players. The Chicago native went above and beyond for the NBA and did his part and then some to make sure the NBA season would finish in the healthiest and best way possible.
The former Stanford Cardinal told Kelli Anderson of the Standford Magazine what it was like on the medical side of the NBA bubble.
“Work in this bubble is harder than working in the ER because I’m so prepared for the ER,” said Sims.
Dr. Sims spent six weeks in the bubble early in the summer, flew back to California to his wife and two young daughters for three weeks — and six ER shifts — and then returned to Orlando to finish out the season. “There is no playbook for the bubble," Sims said.
Oddly enough, Dr. Sims was also at the forefront when the Lakers won the title that season, their 17th in franchise history. Maybe with Dr. Sims leading the way, he could bring back some of that magic the Lakers were able to create in 2020.
Nonetheless, this is a massive addition for L.A., as they have been one of the unhealthiest teams in the past few years, especially last season. Many of the Lakers' key players, including guard Gabe Vincent and defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt, missed a majority of the season.
If there is one thing the Lakers need to be this season, it is healthy. L.A. cannot afford any significant injuries to their stars or critical role players. If so, it will be a long season for the purple and gold.
