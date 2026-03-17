LeBron James’ Lakers Future Hinges on One Major Factor, Insider Says

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the final stretch of their regular-season schedule, with the team having only 14 games left after hosting Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

As the team tries to secure a high seed in the Western Conference ahead of the NBA playoffs, one question remains unanswered, as no one knows what superstar LeBron James will do after the 2025-26 campaign.

LeBron James’ Next Move? Lakers’ Final Stretch Could Reveal Everything

NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN shared his thoughts on the situation in Los Angeles on Monday’s episode of Get Up, claiming that how the season finishes for the Lakers will help determine James’ future with the storied franchise.

“LeBron hasn’t made a decision on whether he’s going to continue to play,” Charania said of the future Hall of Famer. “I think the feeling around LeBron James around the league is that he’s going to go at least one more season, and a lot of how the Lakers’ season finishes will play a big factor into LeBron James’ future. How does their season end? How does his season end? How is his health? How is he feeling mentally, emotionally? All that.”

As of right now, the writing seems to be on the wall in Los Angeles, as James is most likely playing in his games in a Lakers jersey. All signs point to the four-time NBA champion returning to where it all began for him on the professional level, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for a third and final stint in 2026-27.

James has let it be known on many different occasions during the 2025-26 campaign that he doesn’t know what he’s going to do after this season. This is not all that surprising, as there’s no reason to create a distraction in Los Angeles with the team still competing for playoff positioning.

It’ll be interesting to see how everything unfolds for James and the Lakers amid so much uncertainty.

However, in the meantime, the Lakers seem to be on a roll, with five straight wins heading into Monday’s matchup with the Rockets. James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves all appear to be on the same page, which could result in a favorable outcome for Los Angeles in terms of securing its spot in the first round of the playoffs.

The playoff picture in the West will come down to the wire, with no margin for error for the Lakers in the final weeks of the regular season.

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