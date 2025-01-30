Dorian Finney-Smith Injury Status For Lakers vs Wizards
Will the Los Angeles Lakers' 3-and-D swingman Dorian Finney-Smith suit up against the lowly Washington Wizards on Thursday night?
According to the league's latest injury report, the 6-foot-7 small forward is currently questionable to suit up through a right shoulder contusion.
Elsewhere on Los Angeles' injury report, point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain) are officially sidelined for the contest. The biggest Lakers absence, of course, will be nine-time All-Star Lakers center Anthony Davis, who is expected to be out for at least a week while he deals with his abdominal muscle strain.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin tweets that Jaxson Hayes will nab the starting gig at center with Davis absent.
Power forward/center Christian Wood, who had been expected to be one of Davis' top backups heading into the 2024-25 season, has yet to make his debut while he continues to rehabilitate from a left knee surgery.
Reserve point guard Gabe Vincent, one of L.A.'s best perimeter defenders who can barely get anything cooking on the other end, is questionable to play through a left knee contusion. He has been shelved since L.A.'s 118-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors on January 25 with the ailment. 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James, too, is questionable to play through his lingering left foot injury.
Three Wizards veterans and one disappointing 2024 NBA Draft lottery pick are all on the shelf. Center Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain), forward Saddiq Bey (left knee ACL surgery), former 2023 Sixth Man of the Year point guard Malcolm Brogdon (right foot plantar fascia contusion) and rookie forward Alex Sarr (left ankle sprain) are all out.
Finney-Smith has been a boon to Los Angeles since the Lakers acquired him (and little-used shooting guard Shake Milton) in exchange for three second round picks, second-year forward Maxwell Christie and D'Angelo Russell's expiring contract last month. He has mightily helped shore up the Lakers' defense on the wing, and is a reliable catch-and-shoot option.
The 31-year-old vet has shown off some surprising athleticism, even as one of the Lakers' oldest players.
Across his 12 healthy games for L.A., Finney-Smith has been averaging 6.2 points on an efficient shooting line of .458/.372/.800, along with 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 assists.
