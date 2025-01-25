Full List of Lakers Assets Heading Into Trade Deadline
The NBA's February 6 trade deadline is now less than two weeks away.
Notable transactions have already been made, by multiple playoff hopefuls.
The Los Angeles Lakers got into the fray a bit early, ditching the expiring $18.7 million contract of reserve point guard D'Angelo Russell, second-year combo forward Maxwell Lewis (a second round draft pick out of Pepperdine), and three second round draft selections in exchange for 3-and-D small forward Dorian Finney-Smith and shooting guard Shake Milton.
Finney-Smith has been coming off the bench for first-year L.A. head coach JJ Redick. In nine healthy games for the Lakers, the 31-year-old is averaging 6.3 points on .444/.394/.800 shooting splits, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals across 23.0 minutes.
Adding Finney-Smith was more about shoring up the Lakers' wing defense than anything else, although his efficient shooting numbers are good for business. Los Angeles does miss Russell's shot creation off the bench, however.
Milton, meanwhile, has played sparingly for the Lakers so far, although depending on what further moves team president Rob Pelinka makes, he could be in line for a promotion. Thus far, he's played in just seven games, averaging 8.7 minutes per.
In addition to replacing Russell with a cheaper reserve creator guard, the Lakers could use more defensive wing help and a potential backup center upgrade.
It would behoove L.A. to add a bit more firepower. Bobby Marks of ESPN outlines their current trade assets:
Beyond All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the team's most tradable present players are starting point guard Austin Reaves and starting small forward Rui Hachimura, both 26. 22-year-old starting shooting guard Max Christie has intriguing upside and is on a more than fair deal, although the Lakers may want to hold on to him after just re-signing the MSU product this past summer.
The Lakers have four players on cheap expiring deals. Veterans like Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt are earning the kind of mid-tier money that makes them perfect trade throw-ins to match incoming salaries. If L.A. wants to move on from Finney-Smith (unlikely this year) or Milton already, it would have to trade each of them straight-up, as their money cannot be aggregated with other contracts for the rest of the season.
Los Angeles has three movable future first round draft picks (although its 2027 first is top-four protected), and two seconds.
It should be a lively couple of weeks around the league, and in Los Angeles. Even if Pelinka doesn't want to sell the farm, there are still maneuvers he can make to improve the team's present.
Next up for the 24-18 Lakers is a tilt against the 22-22 Golden State Warriors, who have often connected to L.A. as a potential trade partner in the last few seasons.
