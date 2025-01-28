Lakers Out of Running for Blockbuster De’Aaron Fox Trade: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly not in the running to acquire the Sacramento Kings All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox.
On NBA Today, ESPN's Shams Charania shared that the Lakers are not on Fox's trade list.
“I'm told the Lakers are not a destination of choice for De'Aaron Fox.”
Charania reported on Tuesday the Kings are expected to open up talks to potentially deal Fox ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The Lakers, however, are not at the top or on the list for a potential destination.
Fox would be eligible for a supermax contract extension this offseason if he earns All-NBA honors.
Earlier in the season, there were rumors that Fox could force his way out of the state's capital, and it appears that could happen as we approach Feb. 6.
According to Sam Amick of The Atheltic, Fox has continued to signal a lack of interest in extending and has a destination in mind.
Fox has been stellar since he arrived in the league in 2017. In his eight-year career, Fox averages 21.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three in 33.2 minutes.
Fox has been incredible this season. In 43 games, he has averaged 25.2 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three in 37.2 minutes.
The Lakers could use a player like Fox on their roster. He is a speedy ball-handler who can create his own shot and dish out the ball. Fox is also a willing defender.
Fox would be a great addition alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He may be the only player the Lakers would be willing to give up their two highly coveted first-round picks for.
He could help out the Lakers in the short and long term. He is 27 years old and is a one-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA member, and 2023 NBA Clutch Player of the Year.
The Lakers could be one of the few teams that could be big buyers at the trade deadline, but all signs point to it not being for Fox.
