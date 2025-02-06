Draymond Green Playing Status For Lakers vs Warriors
Will four-time All-Star Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green be available for his team against the new-look Los Angeles Lakers?
According to the league's most recent injury report, the eight-time All-Defensive Teamer is considered probable to play through a strained left calf.
Green is just one of many current Warriors who could miss this contest with the 29-19 Lakers.
Former champion small forward Andrew Wiggins, reserve power forward Kyle Anderson, shooting guard Lindy Waters III and point guard Dennis Schroder (who was twice a Laker during the team's LeBron James-Anthony Davis era) are all away from the team as Golden State awaits the reported trade arrival of six-time All-Star ex-Miami Heat swingman Jimmy Butler. Wiggins, Anderson and one Warriors first round pick are headed to Miami, while Waters and Schroder have been moved to the Detroit Pistons.
Fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, who stunningly did not have to be included as part of the Warriors' deal for Butler, remains shelved with a sprained right ankle. Starting center Trayce Jackson-Davis is probable with a sore right knee, while forward Moses Moody is questionable with a bilateral low back strain. Gui Santos is quiestionable to play through left knee patellar tendonitis.
For Los Angeles, Doncic remains sidelined with a strained left calf, new power forward/center Maxi Kleber is out for at least eight more weeks while rehabbing a broken right foot, and center Christian Wood has yet to play this season while he recuperates from a left knee surgery.
Presumed new Lakers starting center Mark Williams has yet to join the team with his trade acquisition pending, but on the other end rookie swingman Dalton Knecht will be unavailable as he, too, awaits the deal. 20-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James is probable to play through a left foot injury, while backup point guard Gabe Vincent is probable to play through his left knee contusion.
Green remains a vocal leader on the Warriors, whom he's helped lead to six NBA Finals and four championships during his tenure there. He's a versatile big man who can pass and dribble like a guard and defend anyone on the wing — plus some big men.
Across 36 healthy games for Golden State this year, the 34-year-old is averaging 8.3 points on .413/.346/.606 shooting splits, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals a night.
