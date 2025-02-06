Lakers Lose Prime Trade Target to Rival Clippers
The Battle of LA continues in the front office Thursday.
After enjoying, unquestionably, the best trade deadline week in the entire league, some luck had to break badly for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The team has now seen one of its top potential backcourt targets, Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, get offloaded to crosstown rival the L.A. Clippers.
Shams Charania of ESPN reports that the Clippers are ditching Bodganovic in exchange for defense-first guard Terance Mann and little-used forward Bones Hyland. L.A. also will add three second round draft picks.
Bogdanovic could be the exact kind of energy-shifting, microwave scorer the Clippers need.
This story will be updated...
