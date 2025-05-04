Dwyane Wade Reveals Silver Lining For Lakers Despite Playoff Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers fell short of the goal that the team had set entering the NBA season. Los Angeles is always looking to win another title, and when it doesn't happen, the year is seen as a complete failure.
More Lakers news: Luka Doncic Summer Plans Won't Involve the Lakers
But this season for the Lakers was very much unlike any other in recent memory. Not only did the team have a rookie head coach, but they also completely changed the roster at the trade deadline.
The Lakers brought in star guard Luka Doncic, sending big man Anthony Davis out in the process. This left a massive hole in the Lakers' frontcourt, and they never recovered from it.
But despite the early playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves, there may be a silver lining for the team. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade explained this, looking at the marketing and sales from the Doncic trade.
"This is a business," said Wade. "So I looked at it, and I was like, 'billionaire business.' We're talking about the Los Angeles Lakers, and so we sit here at the end of the season, and we look at it, and we're like, 'well, number one jersey sales. Who is it? Luka Doncic. Team, number one in jersey sales, Who is it? The Los Angeles Lakers. And so when we talk about building a face, who's the face? Well, I know who the international face is, and his name is Luka Doncic. And it's not that he wasn't there when he was in Dallas, but it really is because he is with the Lakers."
Fans may not want to hear this, but it is the truth. The Lakers are in a much better position with Doncic on the roster in terms of marketing and sales.
More Lakers news: Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Waste No Time Taking Shots At Lakers
One could argue that even on the basketball floor as well, even with the playoff exit. Doncic is much younger than Davis, and gives this team a legitimate No. 1 type of player for the next decade if he decides to stay in Los Angeles.
This offseason will be crucial for the Lakers to build around Doncic if they want to win next year. But Los Angeles has to be feeling good about themselves going forward, both on and off the court.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
LeBron James Won't Convince Luka Doncic to Stay With Lakers
Lakers' Bronny James Drops Major Hint at When LeBron James Will Retire
JJ Redick Sends Strong Message to Lakers After Minnesota Playoff Series Loss
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, make sure to stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.