Lakers' Bronny James Drops Major Hint at When LeBron James Will Retire
Will LeBron James be back for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025-26?
Luka Doncic is now unquestionably the club's offensive leader, unseating the 21-time All-Star power forward for the first time. At 40, James has been the NBA's oldest player for two years running, and is only racking up further mileage as he goes.
James (and Doncic) looked incredibly fatigued by the end of Lakers' 4-1 upset first round playoff series loss to the younger, deeper, longer and more athletic Minnesota Timberwolves. Though James submitted solid numbers, he had some incredibly shaky quarters, most notably at ends of games — a time when he has traditionally thrived.
In the Lakers' second straight five-game first round playoff series defeat,James averaged 25.4 points on .489/.357/.775 shooting splits, 9.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks.
The four-time MVP has a $52.7 million player option for 2025-26 with Los Angeles. His fate could sneakily be the biggest story of the Lakers' offseason.
To hear one insider tell it, a pretty reliable source thinks James will be back. Dave McMenamin of ESPN appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday to unpack L.A.'s 103-96 Game 5 defeat — and series loss — to Minnesota.
McMenamin noted that, though James seemed to be somewhat skeptical about his future in the NBA following Game 5, he has had similar statements in each of the last two seasons.
"I think he'll be back," McMenamin opined. "Listen, he's done a similar song and dance ever since they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals [in 2023]. That was Year 20. Last year, similar kind of sentiments when the season ended. That was 21. This year's 22. I think when you've passed two decades in the league, you're allowed to walk away from an arduous season, be like, 'I've got to think things through.'"
In conversation with McMenamin, rookie Los Angeles guard Bronny James, LeBron's eldest son, hinted at when his dad might call it a career.
"He's gonna be back," McMenamin reiterated. "Bronny James is on this team, he's under contract for the next two seasons. I talked to Bronny about his favorite memories from the year and he mentioned the surreal idea of going to work with his dad and he said 'I look forward to that for years to come.' So it could not just be a swan song for LeBron James next year, but a continuation and he'll try to maximize this thing. That's what he's done since 2003."
Bronny inked a four-year, $7.9 million deal with the Lakers upon being drafted with the No. 55 pick out of USC last summer. The first three seasons are fully guaranteed, a rarity for a late second round draft pick. Los Angeles has a $2.5 million club option on the fourth year of his deal, for 2027-28.
LeBron's younger son, Bryce James, is slated to star for Arizona as a true freshman next season. Theoretically, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard could become one-and-done and declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Depending on how highly coveted Bryce is as a prospect, the Lakers could figure out a way to select him that season and pair him with his older brother and father in 2026-27. The Lakers possess their own first round pick that year, but owe the Toronto Raptors their second rounder.
Of course, LeBron would be turning 42 and in a record-extending 24th NBA season during a hypothetical Bryce James rookie year in the league.
