LeBron James Won't Convince Luka Doncic to Stay With Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA superstar guard Luka Doncic has a big decision to make this summer.
Doncic was presumably expecting to still be playing, but instead the Lakers were beaten in a five-game "gentleman's sweep" in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
It's the second straight season the Lakers have been booted in the first round. Last year, Doncic's Dallas Mavericks advanced all the way to the NBA Finals.
As Dave McMenamin of ESPN writes, Los Angeles will be able to tender a four-season, $229 million maximum contract extension to Doncic.
Alternately, Doncic could ink a three-season, $165 million extension with a player option for the 2028-29 season. Were the 6-foot-6 star to do this, he could ink a maximum contract in 2028 that would pay him 35 percent of the league's salary cap for five seasons.
Doncic is currently only guaranteed to be under contract through next season. He has a $49 million player option for 2026-27.
Although Doncic asserted ahead of the playoffs that he wanted to stay with the Lakers for a good long while, sources tell McMenamin that the 2024 Western Conference Finals MVP plans to sit with the decision for a bit.
Per McMenamin, his 40-year-old All-Star teammate LeBron James has insisted that he won't try to convince Doncic to sign a long-term deal.
"No, that ain't my job," James informed McMenamin. "I think... I don't think, I know, Luka knows how I feel about him. And ultimately, that trade happened for the future. That's not for me. Luka has to decide what he has to do with his future. He's [26] years old, I'm 40, so he can't be basing his career off me. That's just real."
James, himself, is only under contract through next season — and even then, he has a player option for 2025-26.
"But I hope, obviously, [he stays long term]," James said. "Laker fans f---ing love him here. L.A. has accepted him. We love him as a teammate, as a brother. But ultimately, he's got to make a decision for him. S---, I ain't going to be around much longer."
