Fans Roast Lakers' JJ Redick for Keeping Dalton Knecht Sidelined
Los Angeles Lakers rookie swingman Dalton Knecht is not a great defender.
Or, okay, even a particularly good one, yet.
That may be in part why first-year Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick decided to bench Knecht, who's technically already been traded away from the team and brought back from a since-rescinded deal for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, LeBron James Join 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Class
The 23-year-old had been out of Redick's lineups for a while, playing mop-up minutes at the ends of games or serving as a sub for injured rotation pieces.
He sat out L.A.'s Thursday 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors entirely, before playing 20 critical minutes during the team's 124-108 victory against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The former Tennessee All-American scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor (2-of-6 from distance) and grabbed a rebound, while notching a +12 plus-minus during his minutes.
Redick has come under significant scrutiny for his treatment of the 6-foot-6 swingman lately.
Redick was thoroughly roasted on social media for his decision not to play Knecht for a single second in the Warriors defeat, with fans pointing to his success against New Orleans as evidence. A Tennessee fan ripped him for "coaching malpractice."
Another fan observed that Knecht nailed more triples in his eight minutes of action against New Orleans than five-time All-NBA First Team superstar guard Luka Doncic had in both the Pelicans and Warriors games. Redick was again called out for the minutes decision.
Fan @Legendary_GK had a similar sentiment, requesting an increase in Knecht minutes.
Redick's decisions during that Warriors game, the first of a back-to-back set, seemed to forecast where his head has been trending as far as rotational decisions go.
Against Golden State, Redick played just eight Lakers: starters Austin Reaves, Doncic, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, and Jaxson Hayes. 3-and-D forward Dorian Finney-Smith played a bench-most 29:23.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick Shreds Major NBA Honor, 'I Hate That Award'
Guards Gabe Vincent and Jordan Goodwin and forward Jarred Vanderbilt were the only four other Los Angeles reserves Redick opted to play, as he culled his lineup to just eight.
Across his 73 games with Los Angeles this season, Knecht is averaging 9.1 points on .461/.370/.750 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists a night. That 37.0 3-point conversion rate arrives on 4.4 triple tries per bout.
As one astute fan noticed, no one on the Lakers' roster behind the team's three best players and Knecht managed to score particularly prolifically in the Pelicans clash.
L.A. fan account @LakersSpin came right out and demanded Redick keep Knecht in his rotation — for good.
Knecht also has a fan on the hardwood in new teammate Luka Doncic.
"Yeah, it's big-time today," Doncic said following the New Orleans matchup. "He didn't play one or two games. Just to come out is very tough, especially for a rookie... You've gotta stay ready."
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Michael Wilbon Claims ESPN Show Refused to Cover Lakers' Bronny James
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
Lakers' JJ Redick Reveals $50 Million Plan to Rebuild Beloved Neighborhood After LA Wildfires
Lakers Analytics Team Seems to Confirm Longstanding Fan Theory
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.