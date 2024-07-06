Lakers News: First Look at Dalton Knecht, Bronny James in LA Jerseys
The Los Angeles Lakers officially introduced their two new rookies, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, earlier this week. The Lakers selected Knecht No. 17 overall out of Tennessee in the first round, and then took James the following day at No. 55 overall in the second round. The following week, the two players signed their rookie contracts and spoke to the media for the first time as Lakers players.
Knecht and James were also snapped for the first wearing time wearing their Lakers jerseys, giving the team and fanbase a preview of what's to come for the two in their professional careers. Knecht chose to wear No. 4, while James is wearing No. 9.
Knecht, who was the SEC Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in his final year of college, played basketball at junior college for two years before transferring to Northern Colorado for his next two seasons. He wrapped up his career at Tennessee, after working his way up the ladder of college basketball. In his final year at Tennessee, he averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
Meanwhile, the Lakers drafted Bronny after he spent one year at USC. Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game with the Trojans before opting to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft and forego his remaining eligibility.
