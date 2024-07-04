Lakers News: One of D'Angelo Russell's Many Former Teams Open to Trading for Him
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had a great start to free agency. It's been quiet on the Lakers front, and while reports suggest that L.A. will make a trade, that has yet to happen. It is imperative that the Lakers make a trade to improve the roster, and if they happen to do so, Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell could be at the forefront.
The odds of Russell remaining a Laker by training camp seem dim, but as we've seen thus far, it seems impossible for Los Angeles to make a move. Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office are hellbent on improving the roster, and they could find their trade partner in the Eastern Conference team, the Brooklyn Nets.
The Lakers and Nets have been linked to possibly making a trade, and according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Nets are open to welcoming back their former guard.
"The Nets have been open to welcoming Russell back to Barclays Center since this past trade deadline, sources said," wrote Fischer.
While that may be the case, Brian Lewis of the New York Post says trade between Brooklyn and Los Angeles is unlikely.
"Brooklyn has reportedly been in contact with the Lakers too, according to The Athletic," said Lewis. "But despite claims the Nets were interested in a reunion with point guard D'Angelo Russell, sources told The Post that's not expected to happen."
Russell spent two seasons in Brooklyn, where he arguably played the best basketball in his career. The 28-year-old made his first and only All-Star appearance as a Net in 2019. Russell averaged 19.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three in two seasons in Brooklyn.
Russell could be on the move this summer, and although he's been arguably L.A.'s third-best player, it's clear there is a ceiling for Russell and the Lakers together.
More Lakers: Rob Pelinka Breaks Down How LA Will Handle Extra Media With Bronny James