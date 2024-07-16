Former 3-Time All-Star Guard Revealed He Wanted To Team Up With Kobe Bryant On Lakers
Former Utah Jazz All-NBA guard Deron Williams was among the best at his position in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The Lakers and their fans are familiar with Williams, who posed significant challenges for them throughout his career and in the postseason.
Despite Williams always bringing his A-game against the Lakers, they managed to outperform him and the Jazz when it mattered most.
In a recent appearance on The Players TV, Williams was asked if there was ever a team he wanted to play with, but it never panned out. With no hesitation, Williams revealed he always wanted to play for the Lakers alongside superstar and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.
"The Lakers. I wanted to play with Kobe. Especially because I played with Derek Fisher my second year, and then he went back to the Lakers. I loved playing with Fish; I loved Fish on and off the court. He was a good mentor for me and taught me a lot about the league and the game. Obviously, the Lakers organization is what they are; they win. That's what I was about, so I'd definitely want to go back and play for them."
This desire was largely fueled by the influence of the former Lakers superstar and Hall of Famer, Kobe Bryant. Bryant's dominance on the court often saw the Lakers triumph over Williams and the Jazz.
A hypothetical pairing of Williams and Bryant would have been something to witness. With all due respect to Fisher, Bryant never played alongside an All-Star-level type of backcourt mate in his prime. Williams got a taste of playing alongside Bryant in Team USA in 2008 and 2012.
The three-time All-Star changed the team's dynamic and could have helped the Lakers win another championship and helped Bryant win title No. 6.
That would have been something to witness. Instead, it's another of the NBA's biggest 'What If's?'
