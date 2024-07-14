Lakers News: Austin Reaves Picks Olympic Team Starting 5
The U.S. men's basketball team has a plethora of great players to use during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer. With a combined 78 All-Star appearances among the 12 members of the team, Coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the U.S. coaching staff will not have an easy decision picking which five players should make up the team's starting five on the court.
Lakers guard Austin Reaves was asked who would be his starting five ahead of the Olympic Games, which begin on July 26. He began by picking his two teammates — LeBron James and Anthony Davis — before 'obviously' selecting Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry for the third spot. He finished his starting group with Phoenix Sun Devin Booker and Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid, via CBS Sports.
Four out of Reaves' five picks were the starting five for Team USA's exhibition game against Canada. James, Booker, Embiid, Curry, and Jrue Holiday were the team's starting five as they notched an 86-72 win over Canada.
Team USA has four more exhibition games before the Olympic Games begin which will further show which players Kerr is leaning toward to make up his starting five in Paris. These games are against Australia, Serbia, South Sudan, and Germany. Team USA will begin Olympic play on July 28, when they face Serbia in the first of their three group-stage matches.
