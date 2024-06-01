Lakers News: Former Celtic Gives Thoughts On LA's Head Coach Opening
After canning Darvin Ham, the Los Angeles Lakers are embarking on a quest for their fourth head coaching hire since Rob Pelinka joined the team's front office in 2016.
Hall of Fame former Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce recently appeared on Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed," alongside Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson, where he unpacked the pros and cons of the gig.
"It's not good to be rebuilding in LA, not for the Lakers," Pierce said. "Yeah, you're going to be famous, meet celebrities, and get into all the restaurants, right at the top of the list. If you're interested in that, it's a good job. But if you're looking for longevity and all the moving parts that come along with being the Lakers coach, behind the scenes with Jeanie, you still have to deal with Klutch Sports... It's not a job any coach who's been around the block will want to take. If you want to rebuild with the Lakers, you're going to get so much scrutiny."
Pierce has always had a fraught relationship with the Lakers and their fans. The 6'7" swingman, an Inglewood native, grew up as one himself, but after he was drafted by Boston with the No. 10 pick out of Kansas in 1998, he obviously switched allegiances. The 10-time All-Star appeared in two NBA Finals in 2008 and 2010, both against the Kobe Bryant/Pau Gasol-era Lakers, claiming the title (and a Finals MVP award) in '08.
"But on the flip side, when I really think about it, it might be a great job," Pierce conceded. "You might sign a five-year deal, get fired after two, and then go golfing at the Bel-Air Club, just sitting at home getting paid. It might be a good job to go golf every day, sit at ohme for three years, and get paid."
