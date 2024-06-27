Lakers News: Former Champion Regrets Departing LA in Free Agency
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard revealed that he regrets leaving the Lakers in free agency after his first stint with the team from 2012-13. Howard, who began with his career with the Orlando Magic after the team drafted him No. 1 overall in 2004, was traded to the Lakers prior to the start of the 2012-13 season.
Following the end of the season, which saw Howard dealing with several injuries, the Lakers offered him a five-year, $118 million contract. Howard turned it down, and then signed with the Houston Rockets in July.
"It was a difficult decision. Looking back on it, man, I made an emotional decision,” Howard said Above the Rim with DH 12. “It was real emotional, and I heard that wasn’t good ... That's the one thing I wish I could go back and be like, 'let me make this decision wisely, weigh everything out.' I don’t think I weighed my decision really well at the time. My emotions got the best of me because I was on this emotional low already from having to leave Orlando, coming to the Lakers, and us not succeeding."
The opportunity to play with a young James Harden was a big factor that drew Howard to the Rockets.
Looking back though, Howard recognizes that he could have been more patient with the Lakers, and potentially become a much better player had he stayed with Kobe Bryant for longer.
Howard wound up returning to the Lakers in 2019, when he helped them win a championship with the team in 2020. He'd leave again, and returned for his final stint with the Lakers in 2021-2022. Between his stints with the Lakers, he played for the Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Philadelphia 76ers.
