Lakers News: Former LA All-Star Weighs in on Caitlin Clark WNBA Drama
Former Los Angeles Lakers All-Star point guard Nick Van Exel is offering his take on the Caitlin Clark-Chicago Sky drama in the WNBA.
During the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game on Saturday, Caitlin Clark was called a "b----" and then bumped to the ground by Sky shooting guard Chennedy Carter. The play was initially ruled a flagrant-2 foul, but was later upgraded to a flagrant-1 foul. After the game, Carter told reporters, "I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.”
Sky teammate Angel Reese, who famously defeated Clark while playing for LSU to win the 2023 national championship, was seen cheering for her teammate after the play. She was later fined for not speaking with the media after the game.
“It is what it is. I feel like I’m just at the point where you accept it and don’t retaliate," Clark told reporters after the game, per Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star. "Just let them hit you, be what it is, don’t let it get inside your head and know it’s coming. I think at this point I know I’m going to take a couple of hard shots a game and that’s what it is. I’m trying not to let it bother me and just stay in the game and stay in what’s important because usually it’s the second person that gets caught if you retaliate."
After the game, Van Exel echoed the message said by Clark herself, that she can handle it.
"Lmao. Lotta sensitivity on here today. I’m a big CC fan but if you dish it be able to handle it and she’s handling it but folks on Twitter crying more than she is. She’s a baller. S--- like that is going to happen. I’m on to boxing for the day," he said on X.
Van Exel added, "I didn’t hear none of y’all crying when Gary Payton pushed me across the court my rook[ie] y[ea]r in preseason."
The game and foul has stirred up a ton of debate and follow up on the internet, and people take their stance. As noted by many, this moment has continued to bring in more attention and eyes to the WNBA, especially with the Clark-Reese rivalry continuing into the WNBA. The two players will meet again on June 16, when the Fever and Sky face off.
