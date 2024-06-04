Lakers News: James Harden Picks LA Great As His GOAT
Throughout his entire career, guard James Harden has either been loved or hated. Most people feel either of those two ways about him but one thing that nobody can deny is his overall greatness.
Harden is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, even with all the criticism that he has recieved. Now with the Los Angeles Clippers, he is home, even if it's with the wrong team that he grew up rooting for.
He grew up a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and fell in love with the game due to former Lakers guard Kobe Bryant. Harden even went as far as to say that Bryant was his Greatest of All Time (GOAT).
“There was only one person who made me love, I mean fall in love with the game, and that’s Kobe Bryant. Being from LA and being a Lakers fan watching him grow up and win several championships and his passion and love and what he did for the game of basketball, I think the world, you know, feels the same way, but that’s why I started playing basketball. The skill set and things that I’ve learned, I kind of picked up on my own, but as far as falling in love with the game, it’s definitely been Kobe.”
There are a lot of fans in Los Angeles that likely feel the same way, showing that Harden is just a fan of the game. This is a big statement from someone who was born in Los Angeles but shows the respect he has for Bryant.
While he plays for a direct rival, it's nice that he can still appreciate the greatness of Bryant. Harden has been a great competitor when playing the Lakers for years and that will continue to be the case until he retires.
