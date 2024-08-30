Former Lakers Center Dwight Howard Regrets Leaving LA
The past decade for the Los Angeles Lakers has been a roller coaster of ups and downs, and it all began before the 2012-13 NBA season.
The Lakers appeared to be the team to beat after acquiring superstar center Dwight Howard in the summer from the Orlando Magic in a three-team trade.
The Lakers traded for Howard, and many immediately predicted the Lakers would be championship contenders. However, the season was injury-riddled, and it all came crashing down when Laker and NBA legend Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles toward the end of the regular season.
Overall, the Lakers' season fell awfully short of expectations, and it was a season to forget. That was over a decade ago, but that season and how Howard handled it still hangs over his head.
The eight-time All-Star revisited that part of his career in a recent appearance on the Gibert Arenas show. In it, he discussed how he regrets leaving Los Angeles after one season.
"I made an emotional decision to leave," said Howard. "I do regret making a decision based on my emotions. I was feeling about how the fans were and how the organization was at the time with me and Kobe. I didn't really make a smart, logical decision. I made an emotional decision at the time."
However, Howard did leave Los Angeles for Houston. Howard ended up joining the young, up-and-coming Rockets alongside guard James Harden. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year spent three seasons in Houston and then left for his hometown team, the Atlanta Hawks, signing a three-year, $70 million deal in the summer of 2016.
Ever since then, Howard's career has taken a turn for the worse. Compared to his time in Orlando, he wasn't the same player we became accustomed to, bouncing around from the Hornets and Wizards in the next three seasons.
Howard was repeatedly beaten down and ridiculed, but the Lakers eventually took a chance on him before the 2019-20 season. Howard made up for leaving L.A. in 2013 by being a pivotal piece in capturing title No. 17 for the purple and gold with his rebounding ability and defensive presence.
After Lakers fans became judgemental of Howard, after what he did in 2020, he became a fan favorite and had yet another stint with Los Angeles during their dreadful 2021-22 season.
Howard's first time in L.A. may not have worked out, but he helped bring home a title, and the Lakers will forever be thankful for that.
