Former Lakers Center Would Take 2008 Olympics Team Over 2024 Version
Every four years, countries all around the world gather their nation’s top athletes in each sport to compete at the Olympics The United States men’s basketball team has been the most successful team at the Olympics. Since the 1936 Berlin Olympics, Team USA has won 17 gold medals out of 21 Olympic appearances, medaling in every Olympic Games except the 1980 Moscow Olympics.
With the most gold medal wins of any men’s basketball team, there is an ongoing debate about the best Olympic men’s basketball team the United States has produced. On three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arena’s show, Gil’s Arena, former Lakers center Dwight Howard shared his opinion on whether the 2008 or 2024 Olympic team would win in a seven-game series
“I'm going with our team. Well, we got a prime Kobe [Bryant]. We got young Bron (LeBron James). We got the bald-head D Wade (Dwayne Wade),” Howard said to Arenas. “Talk about Bron at 23, I’m 22, Melo (Carmelo Anthony) at 24, Chris Bosh at 24.”
The 2008 Olympic team was nicknamed the “Redeem Team” as they were on a mission to reclaim the gold medal after earning the bronze medal in 2004, which was the first time Team USA men’s basketball placed below first since 1988.
The Redeem Team successfully returned to the top of the Olympic Games, winning the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and starting the first of five consecutive gold medals.
“Imma go with the ‘08 because everybody was young. Everybody was young enough to be dominant,” Arenas added.
The only player from the Redeem Team remaining on the 2024 Olympic roster is Lakers LeBron James, who will turn 40 years old in December.
Additionally, the average age of Team USA’s men’s basketball team this year was approximately 30 years old. Seven of the 12 players were age 30 or older. This is a significant increase from 2008 when the average age was 26 years old. At the time, the Redeem Team was the youngest American Olympic team consisting of NBA players to bring home the gold medal.
“The problem is the young guys on this... 2024 [team], they wasn't playing like that,” Arenas said.
Howard and Arenas pointed out that the Redeem Team were determined to accomplish the goal of getting back to the gold, which may have contributed to the team's dominance that year. Regardless, both teams went undefeated throughout the tournament and finished as the top nation.
