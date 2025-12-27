Lakers Urged to Split with LeBron James By Former James Teammate

The Los Angeles Lakers looked like one of the best teams in the competitive Western Conference to kick off the 2025-26 season. Los Angeles got off to a sparkling 15-4 start, with prolific guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both playing like superstars.

Now, Reaves is out of commission for — at minimum! — the next four weeks with a Grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain, per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com.

Austin Reaves has a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain; he will be re-evaluated in about four weeks.



Reaves missed three games with a left calf strain recently, returning for the game at PHX on Dec. 23, before leaving at halftime of the Christmas Day game. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 27, 2025

The Lakers have gone 4-6 across their past 10 contests, and looked so rudderless in a 119-96 defeat to the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day that they got raked over the coals by their own head coach in JJ Redick's postgame remarks.

Although 21-time All-Star forward LeBron James — who missed the first month of the Lakers' season with a sciatica injury — is now back, he has looked shockingly listless, himself.

Now, James' former Cleveland Cavaliers-era teammate Kendrick Perkins thinks it's time for both parties to go their separate ways. Since the four-time league MVP has an ultra-rare no-trade clause, he'd need to sign off an any deal. Or just wait to walk away in free agency.

During an appearance on "First Take," the ESPN personality offered up some harsh truths on the nature of James' relationship with LA.

“LeBron James and the Lakers, their relationship has run its course,” Perkins declared. “And they need to figure out a solution. And the solution is him not being in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform.”

“LeBron has been to 10-15 NBA Finals," Perkins said (he's been to 10). "He knows when a roster is not good enough. Rich Paul, his agent, just said the Lakers are not title contenders. If Rich Paul is saying it, they both feel that way.”

“Watching that game last night — and I was a teammate of LeBron James and grew up playing with him in AAU — I know this man. When he’s not engaged, or if he feels some type of way, it speaks in his body language,” Pekins said of the Rockets showdown.

James scored just 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and dished out five dimes (against three turnovers), logging a team-worst -33.

Perkins The Body Language Doctor

“And last night, his body language was awful," Perkins added. "He was not engaged. He was pouting, moping and walking up and down the damn floor, and he was complaining.”

Perkins also observed that Redick's tirade would have been atypical of a postgame comment while James was hurt.

“He wasn’t having these conversations earlier in the season when LeBron James was out,” Perkins said.

