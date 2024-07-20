Did Bronny James Show Enough in Summer League to Make Lakers Rotation?
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is missing tonight's Summer League finale due to rest, ending his time playing until training camp picks up. After playing in multiple games between the California Classic and Summer League in Las Vegas, the team determined that resting the main players would be best.
James was included in this despite the interest from fans to watch him perform. It was a shaky start for James but rebounded quite well in his final few games.
James looked more confident out on the court, even coming up with a few clutch baskets. It took him some time to get used to the speed and physicality of the NBA but he showed why the team has so much hope in him developing into an NBA player down the line.
But the question is whether or not he showed enough to crack the Lakers rotation for next season. The answer is both yes and no for the rookie.
James will spend most of the year with the G-League but the Lakers may elect to bring him to the main team at some point. They will want to have him play alongside his father to make history so we could see that happen early on in the year to avoid questions throughout the season.
The young guard showed strong defensive instincts, something that he was praised for entering the NBA. But his offensive game is still a work in progress so he will need to develop it while playing in the G-League.
If the Lakers can be patient with him, he could end up becoming an impactful player at the NBA level. Los Angeles drafted him for a reason, not just due to his dad, and they want to see him blossom into the player they believe that he can become.
