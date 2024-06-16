Former Lakers First Round Pick Weighs in on LA Head Coaching Search
The Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for their next head coach. It's been over a month since the Lakers decided to let go of former head coach Darvin Ham, and with the NBA Finals on the verge of ending, the Lakers have yet to hire the 29th head coach in franchise history.
Just a week ago, many fans and experts thought the search would end with the news of UConn head coach Dan Hurley surfacing. That was an absolute failure, and the Lakers immediately went back to the drawing board—or should I say back to the favorite, JJ Redick. All signs point back to Redick becoming the coach, and whether it's the right decision or not is up to the Lakers.
A lot of people have a lot to say about the Lakers and their hea coaching search, including former Lakers first-round pick Larry Nance Jr.
Nance appeared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back and said a rookie head coach may not be the answer for the Lakers.
"Personally, I think a first-time head coach is not the answer," Nance said. "The L.A. market is really hard if you've never dealt with something like that before. Obviously, you miss a shot you're the next fill in the blank. You miss a shot you should've never picked up a basketball in your life. It's tough. I think you probably need an established coach but I can't necessarily put a name out there for that. You need someone with clout."
Nance has a point. The Lakers job is unlike any other. You receive zero credit and all of the blame; it's a job that goes unnoticed, that is, until you start being bad at it.
The L.A. fanbase and the media will eat an inexperienced coach alive, especially if things don't pan out. Nance knows a thing or two about the L.A. market and the expectations that they've created for themselves. It's different being in the Lakers organization; every game matters, and it's championship or bust, even with a 40-year-old LeBron James (if he resigns) and Anthony Davis.
Whoever becomes the next coach will have a challenging time. However, if they do well at their jobs, it could be slightly easier.
