Lakers News: LA Could Trade Up in Draft to Add Specific Targets
The Los Angeles Lakers will have their work cut out them this offseason, as they look to restructure their team in free agency and the 2024 NBA Draft. L.A. also still needs to hire a head coach, after whiffing on University of Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley, fresh off claiming his second consecutive NCAA championship with UConn this spring.
During a new episode of Yahoo Sports' "No Cap Room" podcast, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine unpacked a variety of topics. Fischer shed some light on the team's approach to the draft, based on intel he's heard about team president/general manager Rob Pelinka's thinking.
"I've heard [from] plenty of people that they are considering at No. 17, there's talk of the Lakers wanting to move up a little bit. If they stay at 17, heard plenty about them looking for bigs [or] Devin Carter, a Providence guard," Fischer offered.
Carter was considered one of the best defensive guards in college last season, and assuming that skill translates at the next level, his addition could behoove Los Angeles. The Purple and Gold struggled to replace departed guard Dennis Schröder's point-of-attack defense last season, and its two best rostered perimeter defenders (Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt) both missed most of the season with their various maladies.
Purdue superstar Zach Edey could be available at the No. 17 pick, and adding that 7-foot-4 behemoth or another solid young big with some upside might help Los Angeles replace the lackluster depth it's had behind Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura in its frontcourt of late.
