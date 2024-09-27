Former Lakers Guard Russell Westbrook Spews Familiar Narrative at Nuggets Introduction
One of the more controversial on-court figures in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers has become former point guard Russell Westbrook. While the guard only spent a year and a half with the team, his presence on the roster has cast a shadow over the historic organization.
Westbrook came to the Lakers with the hopes of helping them compete for a title alongside co-stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But his time with the Lakers was nothing short of a disaster and just a few weeks into his tenure, fans were asking for the team to move on from him.
He has become one of the more interesting players around the NBA in recent years due to his unwillingness to buy into his current role. No longer is Westbrook the high-flying MVP-caliber player that he once was but it seems everybody but himself has realized this.
Westbrook joined the rival Denver Nuggets this offseason after parting ways with the cross-town Los Angeles Clippers. Now with Denver, Westbrook is expected to be the backup point guard while providing an energy spark off the bench.
During his introduction press conference with the Nuggets, the former Lakers guard seemed to spew some familiar lines that will make L.A. fans think back.
“I’m at the stage of my career where I want to play the right way regardless of the wins or losses,” Westbrook said, curiously.
Westbrook has been saying the same things for the last few seasons, no matter where he has gone. But in the end, things have remained the same.
If he can truly buy into the role that the Nuggets will build for him, he could find success. He has shown that he can still be effective out on the court but his refusal to accept his role has cost him.
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke about Westbrook and his excitement that the former MVP is on the roster.
“Russ was in the gym yesterday, and there was just a different energy. I can’t explain it,” Malone shared. “I love that Russell Westbrook is here.”
These are all similar things to what the Lakers dealt with and heard during his tenure with the team. Westbrook has a chance to win a title this season but his buy-in will ultimately determine how successful he and the team will be.
More Lakers: Lakers HC JJ Redick Discusses When Bronny James Will Make LA Debut