Former Lakers Legend Transitions Into Player Representation
Former All-Star Los Angeles Lakers point guard Nick Van Exel is taking on a wild new role.
Marc Stein reports that the 6-foot-1 former pro has transitioned into a role as a co-founder and partner for athlete agency 100X Sports, which will represent NBA and NFL athletes. Stein notes that veteran NBA agent Tony Dutt is joining the cause. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Baker Mayfield numbers among the new group's clientele.
Per a press release (via Yahoo Finance), the 100x Sports has received significant backing from Silicon Valley backers.
"What sets 100x apart is we have a commitment to help our clients maximize their football careers while simultaneously creating community between our players and some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world. These relationships will provide our clients far greater financial opportunities than the majority other players and better position them for an easier transition to life after football," longtime NFL agent Drew Pittman said of his new venture 100x Sports.
Van Exel is making an intriguing pivot, after serving as a coach from 2009-23. Van Exel worked as an assistant coach at Texas Southern for the 2009-10 season, before later moving on to NBA and G League roles. He was an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks, while working as an assistant and head coach with the Texas Legends, NBAGL affiliate to the Dallas Mavericks.
"Sports is changing right in front of our eyes, and our agents have the right tools to serve our clients and their families to maximize their value during their career and properly prepare them for life after the game," Van Exel said.
Van Exel was drafted with the No. 37 overall pick out of the University of Cincinnati by legendary Los Angeles general manager Jerry West in 1993. Van Exel spent his first five seasons with Los Angeles, earning an All-Star berth during the 1997-98 season, suiting up alongside eventual Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, plus eventual three-time All-Star wing Eddie Jones. That subsequent summer, Van Exel was flipped in the offseason to the Denver Nuggets for the draft rights to eventual backup point guard Tyronn Lue and center Tony Battie. He later played for the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Antonio Spurs, finally wrapping up his pro career in 2006.
