Former Laker Has Wild Prediction for LeBron, Bronny and Bryce James in the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has defied the test of time. In his 22nd season in the NBA, James has accomplished everything there is to do in the sport.
James is truly one of one and will continue to surprise for however many years he has left.
James is already playing with one of his sons in the NBA, but is it possible that he will still be around to play with the other? Tristan Thompson, former Lakers center and long-time teammate of James, believes that will be the case.
“Look at how ‘Bron is playing,” Thompson said. “He could probably play another four or five more years. He might as well keep playing so he can play with Bryce.
“He’s going to end up doing it. He is. That’s what’s going to happen. All three of them are going to be on the same team.
“It’s just a blessing for that whole family, man. I’m so happy for all of them. I hope my kids play in the NBA. I know I’m not going to play with my kids, but I hope my kids can feel something special like this one day. Pressure is on.”
Thompson was teammates with LeBron during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers. Both were members of the Cleveland team that won the 2016 NBA title in thrilling fashion.
They were teammates for four seasons, and the Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals in every one of those seasons.
James is already teammates with his eldest son, Bronny. Many didn't think that would be possible, but since it has happened, I don't think many would rule out the possibility of LeBron playing with his youngest son, Bryce.
Bryce is a handful of years away from being eligible for the NBA; he is 17 and won't turn 18 until June.
Time is certainly ticking on LeBron, but he could play another handful of years with how he takes care of his body. It all depends on how much longer LeBron wants to keep going and whether he has aspirations to play alongside another one of his sons.
Bronny, who the Lakers selected with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has played in three games and has averaged 0.7 points, 0.7 assists, and 0.3 rebounds in 2.7 minutes.
Bronny will likely stay with them for a little more while before he settles in with the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers' G League affiliate.
More Lakers: Former Lakers Sharpshooter Signs With Eastern Conference Squad