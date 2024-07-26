Former Laker to Carry Home Country's Flag for Paris Olympics
As the 2024 Paris Olympics get ready to begin, a former member of the Los Angeles Lakers is going to carry his country's flag for the opening ceremony. Former guard Dennis Schroder of Team Germany will carry the flag for his side during the games.
This is a great honor for anyone and Schroder means a lot to the German National Team. Lakers' LeBron James is getting the honor to carry the flag for the Americans during the opening ceremonies as well.
Schroder has seen two different stints with the Lakers, first coming to the team for the 2020-21 season. He was acquired during the offseason from the Oklahoma City Thunder and helped lead the Lakers to the playoffs.
Injuries took over the roster and Los Angeles was bounced in the first round. The Lakers then didn't re-sign Schroder as he looked for a lucrative deal in free agency.
He moved around the league a little before coming back to Los Angeles before the 2022-23 season. The veteran point guard wanted to finish what he had started with the team, helping them reach the Western Conference Finals.
Schroder left the Lakers last offseason and is now with the Brooklyn Nets after being traded from the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline. Team Germany remains one of the more competitive squads that Team USA will face and Schroder is one of the leaders on the roster.
Playing for Team Germany means everything for Schroder so the Americans will have a tough test on their hands. Team USA remains the favorite to win the gold medal but the rest of the world has become much more competitive over the years.
