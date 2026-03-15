Iman Shumpert Explains ‘Mental Battle’ of Playing With Lakers' LeBron James

Throughout the years, there has been a steady narrative around the difficulty of playing alongside Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert, who shared the court with James for three and a half seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, provided clarity on why it can be challenging to play with the four-time NBA champion, via Out Of The Mud Podcast.

Iman Shumpert Gets Real About Pressure of Playing With Lakers’ LeBron James

Iman Shumpert on the mental battle of playing with LeBron James:



“You’re always in a win now situation.”



(via @OutTheMudTL, Tidal League) pic.twitter.com/r478jGAMvd — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 13, 2026

“That’s the mental battle when playing with LeBron: You’re always in a win-now situation. Every year. The Lakers, right now, are in fifth. They’re playing better than anybody gives them credit for, but this [expletive] is 41, and people are asking every day, ‘Do you feel like they’re contenders?’ Like, if it were just Luka over there, would y’all be doing this? Literally just because [LeBron] is standing there, they are contenders. That’s insane to think about.”

There is, without question, tremendous pressure on James-led teams to contend for an NBA title year in and year out. He is expected to help push his teams toward championship contention solely because of his talent and legendary status as one of the greatest players in league history.

This was especially true during his best seasons, as he has shown the ability to guide an organization to the NBA Finals. The proof is in the pudding, as he made eight straight NBA Finals, accomplishing that feat equally split between two franchises.

That alone set the tone that any team James is leading should be in championship contention. It hasn’t necessarily been the case every year since, but Los Angeles has been in more than the relevant picture each campaign.

The Lakers entered this season with questions concerning their roster fit and how their three best players, James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, would play together over the course of an entire campaign.

For a sizable chunk of the season, Los Angeles hasn’t had their big three together on the floor enough due to injuries. James first missed the first several due to sciatica, while Reaves was sidelined for 19 straight games because of a left calf strain.

Doncic has missed some action throughout the season due to nagging injuries. This, along with struggles to find consistency from offseason addition Deandre Ayton and bench scoring production, has all played a factor in the Lakers stumbling at times.

However, the Lakers appear to be turning a corner over the last couple of weeks, winning seven out of their last eight games, which has pushed them into the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings.

How Los Angeles finishes the regular season will be telling of what could unfold in the playoffs.

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