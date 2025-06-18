Former Lakers Big Looking For NBA Comeback
The Los Angeles Lakers loved having Montrezl Harrell on their team in small spurts. He was a fantastic player off the bench because of the energy he provided.
While Harrell was not the most skilled center in the NBA, how hard he played helped make up for that lack of overall skill. He was a very impactful player while he was in the NBA.
In fact, Harrell was the Sixth Man of the Year the season before signing with the Lakers, winning the award in 2020. Now, he is out of the NBA and has been playing in Puerto Rico and Australia.
Former Lakers center Montrezl Harrell is trying to make an NBA comeback next season
Harrell has been trying to get himself back into the NBA by playing well overseas. He made that clear in a recent interview, letting people know that it is his ultimate goal.
"NBA is something that I would definitely love to go back to," he told Scoop B’s Brandon Robinson.
"At the end of the day, where I’m at in my life you gotta understand that I’ve had a great career and the way that the game looks at it when it comes to the NBA game, once you have an injury they start to write you off.”
Harrell started having injuries towards the end of his NBA career and hasn't been able to get re-signed since those injuries started to pile up. Now, he's trying to prove that he's healthy.
The Lakers probably wouldn't be the team to bring Harrell back. He probably would be added to a team that doesn't have much of a chance to compete for a title.
Harrell is 31 years old, so he's certainly not finished being productive. The issue is that he hasn't been in the NBA since the 2022-23 season when he was with the 76ers.
Harrell is already signed to play for the Adelaide 36ers for next season. If he plays well enough, perhaps an NBA team would consider bringing him in for a workout.
