Lakers Could Be Priced Out of Perfect Center Upgrade
Sitting atop the Los Angeles Lakers' offseason wishlist is a proven big man to man the center spot.
The lack of a credible center on last year's roster severely limited the ceiling of the team. The franchise knows it must improve the spot in order to give both Luka Doncic and LeBron James as good a chance to compete for a title as possible.
John Hollinger of The Athletic thoroughly analyzed all of the major free agents expected to be in this current class. One familiar name to fans is ex-Lakers center Brook Lopez.
Most recently with the Milwaukee Bucks, Hollinger notes that the Lakers might be forced to pay a pretty penny for the veteran big man. Ultimately, the price tag could be too rich for Rob Pelinka's blood.
"If he finds an unfriendly market relative to the BORD$ value above, one thing Lopez could do is a two-year MLE deal for $29 million with a second-year player option that allows him to re-enter free agency a year from now. One thing that seems certain is that he won’t lack for suitors at this price (keep an eye on Houston after the Rockets got to the 1-yard line with him two summers ago), which is why I suspect he’ll be bid up above the MLE and end up either in a sign-and-trade or back with the Bucks."
The Lakers — like many other teams in the association — are not exactly flush with cash. This potential price tag would seem to be far more than LA would be able to pay barring some sort of sign-and-trade involving role players (likely centered around some trade iteration featuring Rui Hachimura at the very least).
Lopez will turn 38 years of age next April. Never known as someone with good athleticism, he's moving a bit glacially at this point in his career. Lopez is also not what anyone would consider to be a plus-rebounder. He's averaged 6.1 RPG throughout his career (and only 5.0 RPG this past year).
At the same time, Lopez is very experienced. His ability to stretch the floor would, in theory, help to keep the paint/lane open for James, Doncic, and Austin Reaves. Lopez also has a reputation as a rim-protecting force. He averaged 1.9 BPG this past year (which also happens to be his career average in that category).
Could the Lakers make some move to reunite with Lopez and bring him back to his native Los Angeles?
Only time will tell.
