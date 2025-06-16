Austin Reaves Breaks Silence, Drops Major Update on Lakers Future
This is the calm before the storm for the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA offseason is set to begin as early as this week, and the Lakers will be at the forefront of things.
The expectation for the Lakers is that they will make one or two significant moves to bolster their roster. Who they will involve in a potential deal is the million-dollar question. In the meantime, many are speculating who the Lakers will add in a trade package, and some suggest that the Lakers move off their star guard, Austin Reaves.
Reaves' future with the Lakers is uncertain, as rumors swirl. However, if you ask Reaves himself, he is a Laker, and that will remain the case.
Reaves spoke to campers at his and his brother’s, Cam Reaves’, annual summer basketball camp in his home state of Arkansas. He addressed his future as a Laker, and he seems adamant about staying in Los Angeles.
“I think the sky’s the limit for us,” said Reaves. “We’re moving in the right direction. Obviously, adding Luka (Doncic), it gives you a hall of fame player such a young age that you can build around, and then obviously, still having Bron (Lebron James), the IQ, and still running around at forty years old, but I want to be in LA. I want to play my whole career in LA. I love it there. I love the fans. Love the weather, love the golf. And obviously the Lakers is the best organization in basketball. (on trade rumors) I don’t pay attention to it. I keep my head down work, and I feel like that’s one of the reasons I’m where I’m at.”
The Lakers have a crucial summer ahead of them, and the possibility of moving Reaves could be on the table. While he is coming off his best season of his career, many question if Reaves is the player to have on the roster with Luka Doncic.
Reaves didn’t seem fazed when speaking to campers, but watching him on the floor told a different story. The 2025 postseason was rough for the 26-year-old, who fell short of the level fans have come to expect. On top of that, the pairing of Reaves and Doncic in the backcourt proved to be a major liability on the defensive end.
Reaves is eligible for an extension this summer, but he's widely expected to pass and test free agency in 2026.
The Lakers have a ton on their plate, and we should find out soon if they feel the same way about Reaves.
