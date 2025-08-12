Former Lakers Big Man Joins Suns in Surprise Role
One of the trades Rob Pelinka might most regret in his entire tenure as Los Angeles Lakers team president and general manager — outside of the nightmarish Russell Westbrook deal, of course — just might be his decision to flip center Ivica Zubac to the neighboring L.A. Clippers in exchange for stretch big journeyman Mike Muscala.
Now, Zubac is a borderline All-Defensive Teamer while manning the middle for the Clippers.
Muscala, meanwhile, retired in 2024 at age 32, after doing virtually nothing to abet the Lakers in the half-season he had been on the team. He was a worse player even at the time, and the trade looks increasingly worse the more time marches on and Ivica continues to burnish his CV.
The 6-foot-10 former big man has now found his next NBA role.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Muscala will reunite with his former Atlanta Hawks coach Jordan Ott to serve as an assistant coach on the Phoenix Suns — Ott's first head coaching gig ever. Given that Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia has fired his last three head coaches across the last three seasons, Ott and Muscala might not want to get too comfortable.
During Muscala's 2018-19 run with Los Angeles, he averaged 5.9 points on .434/.368/.875 shooting splits, 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.6 steals on a team that missed the playoffs. He was not a short-term improvement on a playoff team, nor was he the right long-term play.
Across an 11-year playing career, Muscala suited up for Spanish club Obradoiro CAB for most of his first pro season, and subsequently the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Lakers, Thunder, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, and Detroit Pistons.
In 548 career regular season contests, Muscala boasts averages of 5.9 points on a .451/.373/.830 slash line, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.5 blocks per.
Now, he'll be helping guide the lowly Suns as they navigate an uncertain future without All-Stars Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal, who both defected to link up with more serious Western Conference contenders in the Houston Rockets and L.A. Clippers, respectively. Phoenix All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker is a man on an island, on a roster in turmoil.
