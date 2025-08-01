Lakers' LeBron James to the Knicks? NBA Insider Believes It's Possible
After a 2010 free agency flirtation with the New York Knicks ended with him joining the Miami Heat, it certainly never looked like 21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward would join that organization.
Now, two free agent team changes later, one insider speculates that James could have a change of heart.
The Knicks of that free agent run after all, hadn't even strung together a winning season in years. Even after bringing in six-time All-Star power forward Ama're Stoudemire and point guard Raymond Felton in free agency and subsequently dealing for future Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony around the 2011 trade deadline, New York didn't amount to much for a while. The team won just a single playoff series with Anthony in tow, circa 2013.
But this is a wholly different Knicks squad. Team president Leon Rose and ex-head coach Tom Thibodeau have thoroughly remolded New York, improving the club from pretenders to contenders across the past five seasons while liberally turning over much of the roster.
More news: Unsigned Ex-Lakers Hall of Famer Needs to Retire from NBA as Free Agency Winds Down
The dust seems to have settled around a core of All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, All-Defensive Team wings OG Anunoby and the just-extended Mikal Bridges, and guard Josh Hart. Those starters are accented by returning key reserves Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride, plus new signings Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. Free agent Landry Shamet might be waiting in the wings for a return invite.
Under Thibodeau, New York advanced in the playoffs three times over the last five years, including a run to the Eastern Conference Finals just this past spring. New head coach Mike Brown, who coached the Lakers from 2011-12, should be able to add a bit more flexibility to Thibodeau's staid offense, while trying to preserve a lot of the elements that had made the former coaches' teams so successful.
With devastating Achilles tendon tears to All-Stars on the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks (although the Bucks opted to waive their hurt All-Star, Damian Lillard), the Eastern Conference looks wide open this year. And New York is poised to pounce.
More news: Former Lakers Star Shaquille O'Neal on NBA All-Star: 'I F---ing Hate Him'
Marc Stein of The Stein Line posits that, given the team's contender status, James may be interested in hopping aboard, after all.
“I believe that LeBron James’ well-chronicled fondness for playing at Madison Square Garden makes it unwise to say he’ll never be a Knick,” Stein writes.
James picked up his $52.6 million player option to return to Los Angeles this summer, and will hit unrestricted free agency next summer. 2025-26 will represent his record-breaking 23rd pro season, however, and it's unclear how long the 40-year-old wants to keep playing. Could a Knicks trade be possible? New York certainly has the pieces to make things interesting for Los Angeles, which is now clearly prioritizing 26-year-old All-Star guard Luka Doncic over James.
“I believe that it is far more difficult to gauge the Knicks’ willingness to bring him in, given all the history between Team LeBron and the Knicks’ hierarchy that features former James (and Paul) associates Leon Rose and William Wesley, but I’m just saying: I will never rule out the possibility of No. 23 becoming a Knick someday," Stein adds. "Because he is said to love The Garden that much.”
The four-time league MVP can clearly still ball, even if he would be something of an ancillary star next to Brunson.
Last year, he averaged 24.4 points on .513/.376/.782 shooting splits, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds across 70 healthy regular season games. Health will always be a question mark for the league's oldest active player three seasons running. He struggled through injuries during L.A.'s quick five-game first-round playoff defeat against the lower-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.
More news:
Surprising Center Named as Trade Option For Lakers
Lakers Officially Waive Big Man in Surprise Roster Move
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.