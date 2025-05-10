Former Lakers Center Gets Into Big Fight During International Game
A former 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship center recently got into an international fracas.
The Lakers, who currently are in the market for a new center anyway, likely miss this rim-rolling big man's energy around the rack. Although at 37, there's probably little he can give his old club at present.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Offseason Cap Space Situation Explained
Per FIBA journalist Alberto "Pachi" Cruz, JaVale McGee got into an on-court fight with 5-foot-11 Cangrejeros de Santurce point guard Angelito Rodriguez.
McGee is currently plying his trade for a rival Baloncesto Superior Nacional club in Puerto Rico, Vaqueros de Bayamón. After failing to find an NBA home this season, he's been with the team since January.
The 7-foot rim-roller out of Nevada enjoyed a decorated 16-season journeyman NBA career from 2008-24.
During that tenure, although he never became an All-Star, McGee played a critical role on three championship squads in the 2017 and '18 Golden State Warriors and the '20 Lakers.
More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Have Major Decision to Make on Dalton Knecht
McGee also served stints with the Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings.
During his two years in L.A., McGee averaged 9.4 points on 62.8 percent shooting from the floor and 63.7 percent shooting from the foul line, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 0.6 assists and 0.6 steals a night.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:Top 5 Landing Spots for Lakers' LeBron James if He Opts Out of His Contract
For his career, McGee boasts averages of 7.6 points on 57.8 percent shooting from the field and 60.4 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per.
McGee boasts career earnings of $83.9 million, but because he was waived and stretched by the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the team's NBA Finals-bound 2023-24 season, he'll still be earning $2.2 million annually from now through the 2026-27 season.
Although his NBA tenure may be done, McGee clearly hasn't lost the will to compete on the hardwood.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Lakers' Rob Pelinka Snubbed for Executive of the Year Honor
Lakers' Bronny James Drops Major Hint at When LeBron James Will Retire
JJ Redick Sends Strong Message to Lakers After Minnesota Playoff Series Loss
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Waste No Time Taking Shots At Lakers
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.