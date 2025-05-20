Former Lakers Center Makes Jaw-Dropping Claim About Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks were led by starting point guards Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson in the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals.
Although the Mavericks ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games, Doncic and Brunson led the team in field goals, defensive rebounds, and assists through the series.
Fast forward to 2025, Doncic and Brunson are not only on different teams but in different conferences.
Brunson signed a four-year deal with the New York Knicks after the 2021-22 season. Doncic stayed in Dallas for three more seasons before signing a five-year, $215.1 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024.
The time away from the Mavericks served Brunson well, as he earned his first two NBA All-Star selections in 2024 and 2025 and has now led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.
Meanwhile, Doncic’s season came to an end on April 30 when the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
Four-time NBA All-Star Boogie (DeMarcus) Cousins said he would want Brunson over the reigning NBA Western Conference Finals Most Valuable Player.
“I’m gonna take Jalen Brunson because he’s still playing,” Cousins said on The Dunk Central. “That’s obvious. One guy’s at home and one guy’s playing.”
Cousins said his current selection was based on Brunson’s successful playoff run. But if he had to choose which point guard was the best overall talent, Doncic would be his answer.
"If we’re talking about who is the best overall talent, yeah, we can go with Luka,” Cousins said. “But right now, I’m gonna take the guy that’s still active in the playoffs.”
Brunson has started in all 65 games for the Knicks, logging a 48.8 field goal percentage while averaging 26 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.
With the Lakers, Doncic posted a 43.8 field goal percentage and averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 28 games this season.
However, one thing could push Brunson over Doncic in Cousins’ eyes – an NBA championship.
Doncic has never won an NBA championship. If the Knicks win the title, it will be the franchise’s first since 1973.
“If Jalen Brunson wins a championship this year, going into next season, I’m ranking Jalen Brunson over Luka,” Cousins said.
Brunson will continue his quest toward his first NBA championship on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden.
