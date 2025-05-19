Blake Griffin Offers Strong Comments About Lakers' LeBron James, Luka Doncic Pairing
Blake Griffin, the former Clippers star, has expressed his views on the pairing of LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
Despite playing together for only a few months, this duo helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to the playoffs, where they faced elimination in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Much has been said about Doncic's early stint in Los Angeles, considering his superstar status as one of the best players in the league and the significant scrutiny that accompanied playing in such a large market.
The early exit from the playoffs has raised questions about the viability of a James-Doncic partnership in contending for a title, though Griffin still believes the duo can make it work.
“I think you have to get creative," Griffin told Bookmaker Ratings regarding the pairing.
"They’re going to have to build that roster for the playoffs. I don’t think that roster was built well for the playoffs at all. Luka and Austin Reaves on the floor at the same time, you watch the Wolves series, they’re just going at one of them every single time.”
Griffin believes the construction of the roster, rather than the pairing of James and Doncic, led to the early elimination.
A roster that better fits around these two players and compensates for their liabilities can still produce a contending team.
“Can’t play Jaxson Hayes and (Jarred) Vanderbilt together at the same time,” Griffin added.
“Can’t really play Austin and Luka together at the same time. That’s why their regular season was great. They had a roster that was sort of built for that. But in the playoffs, it wasn’t built for that.”
The Lakers' roster is poised for an overhaul that will address some of the issues pointed out by Griffin, likely adding two new big men while also seeking additional shooting to improve floor spacing.
Doncic and James should have a full offseason to prepare for the upcoming season and work with the roster that Rob Pelinka constructs, rather than learning on the fly as they did from February onward.
Acquiring the necessary quality on the margins to support the Lakers' core will be challenging.
However, coach JJ Redick has demonstrated an ability to adapt strategies that can effectively integrate various players. The franchise's future looks promising with Doncic, Reaves, and James as key components of the team.
