Former Lakers Center Signs 10-Day Deal with East Squad
The Los Angeles Lakers are in need of a center when the offseason gets here. Right now, they have been rolling with Jaxson Hayes as their starter.
While Hayes has been playing pretty well, they'll need someone who can actually protect the rim a little better. Hayes is a fine backup.
Coming into this season, Hayes was the primary backup behind Anthony Davis. Now, Davis is in Dallas and Luka Doncic is in Los Angeles.
The Lakers had a few centers before the season on the roster that they were trying to sift through. Now, they really have just two centers in Hayes and Alex Len, who they signed in the buyout market.
Last season, the Lakers had one center that they thought could give them some minutes if he spent more time in the G Leauge. That player was Colin Castleton.
Castleton signed a two-way deal with the Lakers last year but broke his wrist. That kept him from really getting any hope of playing time. He ended up getting waived by the Lakers before this season started.
Since then, he has been in the G League with a couple of different organizations. He was with the Grizzlies after signing a two-way deal with them before moving on to the Osceola Magic of the G League.
Now, an NBA team has signed the former Laker to a deal. The Toronto Raptors have decided to sign him to a 10-day contract.
Castleton will now get some NBA experience with a team that is clearly trying to tank. Still, he could stick with them if he is able to play well.
The former Lakers player is trying to keep his dream of actually playing for an NBA team alive. The Raptors are going to be mixing up their roster heading into next year, so perhaps that can be his home.
Los Angeles didn't need Castleton on the roster. Lakers fans would like to see him succeed in the Eastern Conference, though.
In the G League, he is averaging 17.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
