Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status For Lakers vs Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to keep their march to the playoffs in a positive way. They are one of the hottest teams in basketball right now.
Los Angeles has won seven straight and 13 of their last 15. They have surged up to second place in the Western Conference standings.
Luka Doncic is finally starting to feel comfortable in Los Angeles. While his shooting has not gotten back to his normal efficiency yet, he is still finding great ways to impact the game.
Doncic has made this Lakers team an NBA Finals contender. This team is good enough to win it all with him, even if they don't have an elite rim protector.
The Knicks also see themselves as NBA title contenders. They made some big trades as well, although their moves came in the offseason.
One of the big moves they made was to bring Karl-Anthony Towns in to be the starting center. He has been excellent for the Knicks so far.
New York has the fourth-best offensive rating in the league now that they have Towns. He has been dealing with some bumps and bruises lately, but it looks like he's good to go against the Lakers.
Towns will be available for the Knicks in this game, which is bad news for Los Angeles. He is someone who helps carry the offensive load for New York.
Jaxson Hayes is going to be the main defender covering Towns. It remains to be seen if that's an assignment he is going to be able to handle.
This is a big game that a lot of fans around the league will be watching. It could potentially be an NBA Finals preview if things go well for both teams.
This will be a good test for the Lakers. Center is their weakest position, so if they can handle Towns, they will be in good shape when the playoffs arrive.
So far this season, KAT is averaging 24.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
