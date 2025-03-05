Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt Appears to Approve of His New Viral Nickname
The Los Angeles Lakers have a couple of superstars on the roster in LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Those are the players who get all of the attention, and deservedly so.
Those are the guys who will determine just how far the Lakers are able to go in the playoffs. They are the two players who get the most credit for getting the Lakers into the second spot in the Western Conference.
That doesn't mean that they are the only key players that the Lakers have on this team. Austin Reaves has had the best season of his career, too.
Another guy who just brings energy and wreaks havoc on the court is Jarred Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt was hurt for most of the first half of the year. In fact, he's played in just 16 games this season.
When he's out there, he's very impactful. He's someone who grabs a ton of rebounds and plays really tough defense for the 15 minutes per game he's out there.
Fans have decided on a new nickname for Vanderbilt. They have decided to call him Vincent Van Doe because of his ability to do all of the dirty work.
It seems that Vanderbilt approves of the nickname. When asked about it, he seems to like it.
"Yeah, I like it. I mean, it's funny, at my locker, he just showed it to me. So I thought it was pretty dope...We come in and play hard, get extra possessions, do all the dirty work, man."
Vanderbilt loves being recognized for all of the hard work he's doing. He knows that he will never put up a ton of points or be the best player on the court, but he excels in his role.
The Lakers need someone like him to pair along with the superstars that they have on the roster. Los Angeles really likes the combination of players they have, and the standings don't lie.
So far this year, Vanderbilt is averaging 4.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
