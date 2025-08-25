Former Lakers Champ Physically Fought Kobe Bryant To Earn Respect
Los Angeles Lakers champion Rick Fox recently opened up about his relationship with legend Kobe Bryant.
Fox played the last seven seasons of his career with the Lakers, signing back in 1997. Bryant got drafted during the 1996 NBA Draft.
The two played several seasons together, capturing three back-to-back-to-back NBA championships together from 1999-2000 to 2001-02.
Bryant was known for being a demanding teammate, pushing others on the team to be tough and do whatever it takes to win.
While appearing on the "Giant Ideas Podcast," Fox shares his own story about how Bryant interacted with him.
“Kobe, you need to fight. Kobe doesn’t respect you unless you challenge him, like all the way up to fighting. Physically fighting. And he and I had our share of fights in practice… But that was his basketball love language," Fox said on the podcast.
"If you didn’t back down to him, then he respected you. And a lot of people didn’t actually get that because he was Kobe Bryant.
Grappling with a Kobe Bryant Challenge
"So if he challenged you, the natural thing to do would be to wilt — right? Especially if you’re a younger player coming up. But that was his way, similar to Michael Jordan — their way of testing whether or not they could trust you in the foxhole.
"If things went down, are you going to wilt, fold, and run away? Or are you going to stand with me and fight? So if you won’t fight me and I’m the biggest, baddest animal, as they would feel they are in the jungle — then how do I know you got my back? How do I know you’re going to cover my back?”
During his time with the Lakers, Fox averaged 8.7 points, 2.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds. He was a role player on one of the greatest teams of all time.
Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal were the leaders of the team on and off the court. The team ran their offense through those two, leaving everyone else playing a supporting role.
While Bryant went to extreme lengths at times, his methods yielded championships and success. He knew what would bring the best out of his teammates, a key factor in his greatness.
