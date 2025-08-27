Former Lakers Champ Predicts LeBron James Could Play Another 4 Seasons at Elite Level
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to try to make runs for the NBA title as long as LeBron James is on the roster. He has been trying to win one final title before retiring from the league.
James is still clearly one of the best players in the league. He was voted Second-team All-NBA last season, meaning he was still a top-ten player in the league.
The Lakers are still one of the best teams in the Western Conference as long as James is on the roster. One former Lakers player believes James can still play at an elite level for a while.
Lakers player Markieff Morris believes LeBron James can play at an elite level for four more years
Current Lakers player and former champion Markieff Morris believes that James can still play at an elite level for at least the next four years. He said so while on Million Dollaz Worth of Game.
“What’s he right now 41, 42? He for sure can play until 46. That’s for a fact, that’s factual. He’s 42 and he’s still having the best years of his career, at 42.”
He really believes that what he's seeing up close can continue for the next few years.
“He could play until 46. I’d say another four years if he wanted to. He could play four more years if he wanted to. He’s playing now at such a high level and he’s the second-best player on the team, so he’s the focal point.”
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is still playing at an elite level
James is still one of the best players in the NBA on the offensive end of the court. Assuming that he is able to stay healthy, Morris thinks he's going to continue to be elite.
James spends over $1 million on his body every year in order to keep him playing at an elite level. Morris believes that the money James is spending is paying off.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
