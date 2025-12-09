Lakers' LeBron James Hints at Surprise Retirement Timeline

With a little under 30 seconds remaining, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James drove two steps towards the basket before stepping back and sinking a 20-foot jump shot that effectively sealed the 112-108 win for the Lakers over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, his team's 17th of the young season.

James finished with a season-high 29 points in the win, and showed that even at 40 years old, he's still capable of taking over games when it matters most. James scored 11 points in the final five minutes of regulation and his three-point jump shot with just over a minute remaining put the Lakers up for good.

For James, who has not yet confirmed whether he will play next year, soaking in the victory seemed to have an extra layer of importance as his legendary careers nears its conclusion.

"I've had so many of those moments there," James said of his road win in Philadelphia, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "It never gets old and that's the one thing you're not going to be able to get back when you're done playing, is that arena. That excitement of going out, either excitement or the boos or the cheers, whatever the case may be, you'll never be able to get that back once you're done playing."

James has played somewhat sparingly this season so far, appearing in just seven of LA's 23 games to date.

'I'm on the Other Side of the Fence'

"I understand I'm on the other side of the fence than the previous ones," James acknowledged. "And to do it in a win is more important, that's what you hope, to be able to come up clutch in a win. That's even more exciting."

James has had plenty of moments in his illustrious career where he's come up clutch in a win, winning four NBA titles and hitting a laundry list of memorable shots in the process.

While a regular season win over Philadelphia pales in comparison in terms of importance to many of James' other moments of dominance, Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that James' play on Sunday was good for the aging star's confidence.

“I do think it’s important to be reminded every now and then of what you’re capable of,” Redick said after the game. “And for him to have the injuries, and then to sort of start the season playing catch-up in a way, and start the season playing catch-up with a team that is also in a really good rhythm, and that’s, as a player, I don’t care how good you are, that’s tough to figure out. So tonight was super important.”

