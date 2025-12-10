LeBron James Agent Rich Paul Blasts Lakers Organization Over Culture

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is represented by Rich Paul, his longtime friend who has become the most influential power broker in basketball.

Paul is not only the agent of James, but he also has an impressive roster of clients. He handles major deals and isn't afraid to push organizations to pay his clients or trade them if they're unhappy.

He uses the media and other tools to get what his clients demand, though he has now entered the podcast space for the Ringer.

In the first episode of his new podcast, Paul made some pointed comments about the Lakers, which is notable considering the tension between the organization and James over the summer.

“Pat Riley had a championship mindset,” Paul told Max Kellerman on their new "Game Over" podcast.

"So the foundation, right? It don’t matter how upset you may be. It don’t matter. We’re doing this thing this way… I would say if there was room to grow for the Lakers, it would be in that department. Yes, we are the Lakers, and let’s establish this culture.

"We’ve got 17 championships. Let’s establish this culture of being a championship organization and having these pillars. That don’t stop you from having great service and rolling out the carpet here and there and doing certain things that’s preferential. That’s fine. Everyone’s going to do that, by the way.”

Over the summer, Paul criticized the Lakers for building around Luka Doncic and shifting their timeline from a win-now approach to a more long-term focus. He said that James was questioning his future in the organization, while reports circulated that James wanted to get dealt.

In the end, he stayed with the Lakers since no trade ever truly materialized, and he recently made his season debut.

The Lakers organization has operated in a star-centric manner, relying on their family-business mantra and taking care of their players, while leveraging the large market of Los Angeles to attract high-profile names.

However, Mark Walter recently purchased the Lakers, and the organization's approach should change to something more along the lines of what Paul's reveres about the Miami Heat.

