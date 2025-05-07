Former Lakers Champion Faces Sexual Assault Allegations
According to a report from Daily Mail, former Los Angeles Lakers player/head coach Byron Scott is being accused of some serious allegations.
Scott is being accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl stemming from an alleged event taking place at a private school in 1987 when Scott was a member of the team. Scott would've been 26 years of age at the time of this alleged incident.
The report goes on to say that the Lakers were at the private school during the summer for some sort of outreach event. The media outlet reached out to Scott, and reportedly heard back from his lawyer — a woman named Linda Bauermeister. Scott's legal representation offered the following to Daily Mail.
"Scott’s attorney, Linda Bauermeister, told Daily Mail: ‘[Byron Scott] is devastated by this complaint, a basketball event that took place in 1987. Our client believed the plaintiff to be over 18 and had no idea she would claim otherwise until 35 years later. He respects girls and women, and the claims have blindsided him and his family.’"
The lawsuit levied against Scott is reportedly accusing him of sexual battery, false imprisonment, internal infliction of emotional distress, and sexual assault. The report also indicates that the alleged incident occurred at Campbell Hall High School — an institution located in the Los Angeles suburb of Studio City.
Scott grew up in Inglewood — a stone's throw from the Kia Forum where he played 11 seasons for the Lakers during his 13-year professional playing career. Once his playing career ended, Scott went into coaching.
The three-time NBA Champion was an assistant with the Sacramento Kings before earning head coaching gigs with the then-New Orleans Hornets, the then-New Jersey Nets, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers.
He held the position as head coach in LA from 2014-16. After two abysmal seasons in which the Lakers were a combined 38-126, Scott was let go from the job.
In the wake of not coaching, Scott has dabbled in being an NBA analyst on several media outlets. Most recently, he's co-host of a podcast called "Byron Scott's Fast Break" in which he interviews ex-athletes and pop culture personalities.
