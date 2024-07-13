Former Lakers Champion-Turned-Assistant Coach Throws Shade at JJ Redick Hire
The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines this offseason, hiring former NBA guard JJ Redick to take over as the new head coach. Despite Redick not having any experience, the Lakers believed that he was the correct person to take over the role.
Many have been excited since the hiring was announced, with Redick being praised as a basketball genius. But there are those who disagree with the hiring of Redick and one former champion with the Lakers seemed to take a shot at the new coach.
Former Lakers forward Jared Dudley, now an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks, seemed to throw some shade at Redick when discussing the topic.
"I want to head coach, that's my dream... At the same time... Some of us aren't J.J. Redick and get to go right away."
Dudley hasn't been shy about his desire to be a head coach so Redick jumping ahead of him likely made him feel a certain way.
While on the surface it did seem that Dudley was taking a shot at Redick, he clarified his comments on social media. It seems that it was all a misunderstanding by Dudley and he supports Redick getting the job.
"JJ is my guy! Great opportunity for him! Jkidd did it so did Steve Kerr and my boy Steve Nash! Very rare opportunity! Ex players ! Gotta love it !"
Dudley's time will come to become a head coach but for now, he is working to help the Mavericks get back to the NBA Finals. Redick's journey is beginning soon and he has all the pressure on him to succeed right away.
